Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 12,127 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 3,113 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In related news, President Bradley Paulsen bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $301,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,808,100. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,173,547 shares of the company's stock worth $818,665,000 after buying an additional 380,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,914,316 shares of the company's stock worth $509,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,892 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,837,665 shares of the company's stock worth $550,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 46.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,398,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,811,571 shares of the company's stock worth $289,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 182,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,789. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm's 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Floor & Decor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

