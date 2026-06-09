Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 64,086 call options on the company. This is an increase of 87% compared to the average volume of 34,292 call options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invariant Investment Management purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,884,879 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $984,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,326,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,520. The company has a market capitalization of $582.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Visa has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $316.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.48.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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