Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) President Philip Poindexter Sells 3,419 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) President Philip Poindexter sold 3,419 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $258,305.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,878,057.05. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.53. 47,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,179. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $77.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.57 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 21.62%. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 85.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,341 shares of the bank's stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the bank's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,341 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Hovde Group cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.25.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

