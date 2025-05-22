StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE - Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HONE. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HONE opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $487.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.60. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,693,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 131,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 47,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,593,000 after buying an additional 75,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 70.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 463,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 191,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

