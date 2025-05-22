StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts: Sign Up

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $373.30 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $334.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.21. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 181.21 and a beta of 1.34.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RBC Bearings, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RBC Bearings wasn't on the list.

While RBC Bearings currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here