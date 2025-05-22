StockNews.com Downgrades HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to Sell

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of HASI opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

