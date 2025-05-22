StockNews.com Downgrades Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to Hold

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

MSI stock opened at $426.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $356.77 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,933,360,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,477,404,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,400,980,000 after buying an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,278,845,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

