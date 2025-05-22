StockNews.com Downgrades Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) to Hold

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a "peer perform" rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Sony Group by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company's stock worth $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083,842 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company's stock worth $961,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company's stock worth $503,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821,902 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company's stock worth $218,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,776 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

