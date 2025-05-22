StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Get AUBN alerts: Sign Up

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.36. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Auburn National Bancorporation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Auburn National Bancorporation wasn't on the list.

While Auburn National Bancorporation currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here