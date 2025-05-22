StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO - Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

SGMO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,316,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,962.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 966,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 934,649 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sangamo Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sangamo Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here