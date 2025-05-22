StockNews.com Upgrades Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) to "Buy"

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.38. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $190.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 113,625 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6,856.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company's stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

