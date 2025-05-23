StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $12.89. StoneCo shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 1,369,223 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StoneCo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Santander raised StoneCo from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.63.

StoneCo Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.68 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 170.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,682 shares of the company's stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 277,963 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,569 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,729 shares of the company's stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 116,050 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 47,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company's stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

