StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.'s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 215,070 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,645 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Entergy from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Entergy from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.42.

ETR stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.15 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Entergy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.47%.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,134 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,444.48. This represents a 67.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

