StoneX Group Inc. Takes $1.82 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.35 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here