Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SEOAY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 69,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,460. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEOAY. Barclays lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Further Reading

