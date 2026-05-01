Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.67 and traded as low as GBX 349. Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 353, with a volume of 61,647 shares changing hands.

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Strategic Equity Capital Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 354.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 371.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The investment trust reported GBX 12.80 EPS for the quarter. Strategic Equity Capital had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 33.47%.

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust. Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities. SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth. The team looks to find companies with the potential to double shareholder value every five years. SEC listed on the London Stock Exchange on 19 July 2005, having raised funds from a range of investors including institutions, pension funds and private banks.

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