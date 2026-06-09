Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Sells $43,839.36 in Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $43,839.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,122.56. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jeanine Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jeanine Montgomery sold 470 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $65,015.10.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jeanine Montgomery sold 260 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $35,685.00.

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Strategy Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of MSTR traded down $10.18 on Tuesday, reaching $117.02. 22,918,018 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,758,729. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.50. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($16.49) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Strategy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Strategy by 373.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock worth $727,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Strategy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MSTR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.93.

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Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy said it bought 1,550 Bitcoin for about $101.3 million, taking total holdings to 845,256 BTC. The purchase signaled the company is still leaning into its Bitcoin treasury strategy and helped reassure traders after last week’s small BTC sale sparked panic. Strategy resumes bitcoin buying spree, quelling market panic

Strategy said it bought 1,550 Bitcoin for about $101.3 million, taking total holdings to 845,256 BTC. The purchase signaled the company is still leaning into its Bitcoin treasury strategy and helped reassure traders after last week’s small BTC sale sparked panic. Positive Sentiment: Strategy shareholders also approved changes to preferred dividends, including moving STRC payouts to a semi-monthly schedule, which may improve investor appeal for the company’s yield products and support its capital-raising structure. Strategy Shareholders Approve Changes to Preferred Dividends

Strategy shareholders also approved changes to preferred dividends, including moving STRC payouts to a semi-monthly schedule, which may improve investor appeal for the company’s yield products and support its capital-raising structure. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in reported shares, suggesting no clear new signal from positioning data.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in reported shares, suggesting no clear new signal from positioning data. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators remained highly mixed, with some calling MSTR a buying opportunity and others warning it is still an aggressive, highly leveraged way to play Bitcoin.

Several analysts and commentators remained highly mixed, with some calling MSTR a buying opportunity and others warning it is still an aggressive, highly leveraged way to play Bitcoin. Negative Sentiment: Bearish coverage continued to focus on Strategy’s dependence on Bitcoin prices, including warnings from JPMorgan, Peter Schiff, and others that the company may need to rebuild dollar reserves and could face pressure if BTC weakens further. JPMorgan: Strategy’s $1.7 Billion Dividend Bill Could Force More Bitcoin Sales

Bearish coverage continued to focus on Strategy’s dependence on Bitcoin prices, including warnings from JPMorgan, Peter Schiff, and others that the company may need to rebuild dollar reserves and could face pressure if BTC weakens further. Negative Sentiment: Broader crypto sentiment stayed shaky, with articles pointing to Bitcoin’s sharp pullback, ETF outflows, and fears that Strategy’s earlier BTC sale may have rattled confidence in the company’s “never sell” narrative.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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