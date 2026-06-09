Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Sells $241,364.16 in Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $241,364.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,044 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,088.96. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Andrew Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Andrew Kang sold 5,597 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $927,870.66.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $328,257.09.

On Thursday, March 12th, Andrew Kang sold 916 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $125,721.00.

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Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $10.18 on Tuesday, reaching $117.02. 22,918,018 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,758,729. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.50.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($16.49) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 3.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Strategy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Strategy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

Trending Headlines about Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy said it bought 1,550 Bitcoin for about $101.3 million, taking total holdings to 845,256 BTC. The purchase signaled the company is still leaning into its Bitcoin treasury strategy and helped reassure traders after last week’s small BTC sale sparked panic. Strategy resumes bitcoin buying spree, quelling market panic

Strategy said it bought 1,550 Bitcoin for about $101.3 million, taking total holdings to 845,256 BTC. The purchase signaled the company is still leaning into its Bitcoin treasury strategy and helped reassure traders after last week’s small BTC sale sparked panic. Positive Sentiment: Strategy shareholders also approved changes to preferred dividends, including moving STRC payouts to a semi-monthly schedule, which may improve investor appeal for the company’s yield products and support its capital-raising structure. Strategy Shareholders Approve Changes to Preferred Dividends

Strategy shareholders also approved changes to preferred dividends, including moving STRC payouts to a semi-monthly schedule, which may improve investor appeal for the company’s yield products and support its capital-raising structure. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in reported shares, suggesting no clear new signal from positioning data.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in reported shares, suggesting no clear new signal from positioning data. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators remained highly mixed, with some calling MSTR a buying opportunity and others warning it is still an aggressive, highly leveraged way to play Bitcoin.

Several analysts and commentators remained highly mixed, with some calling MSTR a buying opportunity and others warning it is still an aggressive, highly leveraged way to play Bitcoin. Negative Sentiment: Bearish coverage continued to focus on Strategy’s dependence on Bitcoin prices, including warnings from JPMorgan, Peter Schiff, and others that the company may need to rebuild dollar reserves and could face pressure if BTC weakens further. JPMorgan: Strategy’s $1.7 Billion Dividend Bill Could Force More Bitcoin Sales

Bearish coverage continued to focus on Strategy’s dependence on Bitcoin prices, including warnings from JPMorgan, Peter Schiff, and others that the company may need to rebuild dollar reserves and could face pressure if BTC weakens further. Negative Sentiment: Broader crypto sentiment stayed shaky, with articles pointing to Bitcoin’s sharp pullback, ETF outflows, and fears that Strategy’s earlier BTC sale may have rattled confidence in the company’s “never sell” narrative.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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