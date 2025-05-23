Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 5% - Here's Why

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $380.70 and last traded at $379.67. Approximately 6,358,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 18,064,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.46.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Strategy from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

Strategy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.00, for a total value of $469,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,590. The trade was a 10.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 46,836 shares valued at $16,214,791. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $523,981,000. Amundi grew its stake in Strategy by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Strategy by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,574 shares of the software maker's stock worth $120,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,517 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth about $81,783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker's stock worth $881,470,000 after purchasing an additional 281,342 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here