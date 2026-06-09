Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.20, but opened at $122.85. Strategy shares last traded at $124.27, with a volume of 2,157,145 shares trading hands.

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Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Texas Capital raised shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.50.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($16.49) earnings per share. Strategy's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,238,695.25. This represents a 43.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,649 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,729. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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