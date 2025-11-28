Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 1.4% - Here's What Happened

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $187.29 and last traded at $178.1070. Approximately 15,100,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 14,738,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.64.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $473.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Strategy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $485.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.71.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The company had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Strategy's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $247,728. This represents a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,719 and have sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. Insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here