Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $17.62 on Friday. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stratus Properties by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Stratus Properties by 12,071.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Stratus Properties by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stratus Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stratus Properties by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company's stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

