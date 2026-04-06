Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 5,417 Shares

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 5,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $163,105.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,128,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,983,440.73. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

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Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Shares of STRS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.30. 8,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,102. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 40.06%.The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 84.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stratus Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stratus Properties from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRS

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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