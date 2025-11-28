Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Sells $18,650.40 in Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 818 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $18,650.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,134,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,856,568. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,998 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $41,997.96.

Get Stratus Properties alerts: Sign Up

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRS traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $21.93. 3,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stratus Properties in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stratus Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 30,116.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,641 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 900,005 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 57,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stratus Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stratus Properties wasn't on the list.

While Stratus Properties currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here