Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Shares Down 3.7% - Here's What Happened

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 30,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 170,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAUHY shares. UBS Group upgraded Straumann from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Straumann from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Straumann from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Straumann Stock Down 3.6%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

