Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Shares Down 3.7% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Straumann logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares were down 3.7% intraday to $11.31 (low $11.26) on Friday, with roughly 30,503 shares traded—an 82% drop versus the average daily volume of 170,089.
  • Analyst activity has been mixed—UBS upgraded to neutral, Deutsche Bank to buy, Goldman Sachs cut to neutral and Citigroup remains sell—leaving a consensus average rating of Moderate Buy (2 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Straumann is a global dental company that researches, manufactures and supplies dental implants, CAD/CAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for tooth replacement and restoration.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 30,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 170,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAUHY shares. UBS Group upgraded Straumann from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Straumann from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Straumann from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Straumann

Straumann Stock Down 3.6%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

About Straumann

(Get Free Report)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Straumann Right Now?

Before you consider Straumann, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Straumann wasn't on the list.

While Straumann currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2025 Cover
These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2025

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2025. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
[How To] Claim Your Pre-IPO Stake In SpaceX!
[How To] Claim Your Pre-IPO Stake In SpaceX!
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines