Streaming Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener names Spotify (SPOT), Roku (ROKU), and Logitech (LOGI) as the streaming stocks to watch after they posted the highest dollar trading volume among streaming names in recent days.
  • “Streaming stocks” here means companies delivering continuous digital content or services, typically evaluated by subscriber growth, churn, and average revenue per user (ARPU) to judge growth and cash‑flow durability.
  • The trio covers different parts of the ecosystem: Spotify is focused on audio subscriptions and ad‑supported listening, Roku on a TV streaming platform plus advertising and device sales, and Logitech on hardware and peripherals for creators and streamers.
  MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Spotify Technology, Roku, and Logitech International are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Streaming stocks" commonly refers to shares of companies whose core business is delivering continuous digital content or services (video, music, games, cloud) and generating recurring subscription or ad-based revenue. Investors evaluate these stocks by metrics like subscriber growth, churn, and average revenue per user to judge growth and cash-flow durability. Separately, the term also describes precious‑metals "streaming" companies that fund miners in exchange for the right to buy future production at fixed prices, offering a different way to gain commodity exposure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Logitech International (LOGI)

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

