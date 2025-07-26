Streaming Stocks To Watch Now - July 26th

NVIDIA, Spotify Technology, Comcast, AppLovin, Warner Bros. Discovery, Walt Disney, and Western Digital are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies whose core business is delivering audio or video content over the internet in real time, rather than through physical media or downloads. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to firms—like Netflix, Spotify or Disney+—that monetize subscription fees, advertising or a combination of both by providing on-demand, continuously streamed entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.50. The company had a trading volume of 121,814,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,110,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $174.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $11.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $692.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,343. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $300.57 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $701.36 and a 200-day moving average of $617.47. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Comcast stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 32,916,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,460,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.14. 2,880,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.42. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 74,364,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,897,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.44. 5,587,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,350. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

WDC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,878,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56.

