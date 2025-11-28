Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 75 at Berenberg Bank

Strix Group (LON:KETL - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 85 to GBX 75 in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.91% from the company's current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 75.

Shares of Strix Group stock traded down GBX 0.25 on Friday, hitting GBX 33.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 331,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,351. The company has a market capitalization of £78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.59. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.14.

Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration. Strix's core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles.

