Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 75 at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Strix Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank cut its price target on Strix Group to GBX 75 (from GBX 85) but maintained a "buy" rating, with that target implying about a 120.91% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst consensus remains positive: two analysts rate the stock "Buy" and the average target price is GBX 75, matching Berenberg's revised target.
  • Shares trade around GBX 33.95 with a market cap of £78.06m and a P/E of 9.99, but the company carries a high debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66, signaling notable leverage risk.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Strix Group (LON:KETL - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 85 to GBX 75 in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.91% from the company's current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Strix Group

Strix Group Price Performance

Shares of Strix Group stock traded down GBX 0.25 on Friday, hitting GBX 33.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 331,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,351. The company has a market capitalization of £78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.59. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.14.

Strix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1982, Isle of Man based Strix, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls and other components and devices involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration. Strix's core product range comprises a variety of safety controls for small domestic appliances, primarily kettles.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Strix Group Right Now?

Before you consider Strix Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strix Group wasn't on the list.

While Strix Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Nvidia x 1,000,000
Nvidia x 1,000,000
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
From Timothy Sykes (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines