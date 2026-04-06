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Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Studio City Ih logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Studio City Ih gapped down before Monday trading, opening at $2.78 after a $2.89 close and last trading at $2.79, down about 2.5% on very light volume (255 shares).
  • Analysts are bearish — Weiss Ratings reiterated a "Sell (D-)" and the stock's average rating on MarketBeat is Sell.
  • Key fundamentals show strain: market cap ~$593.8M, negative P/E (-9.09), high leverage (debt-to-equity 3.53) and weak liquidity (current ratio 0.73, quick ratio 0.68), with the price below both its 50‑day ($2.98) and 200‑day ($3.46) moving averages.
  • Five stocks we like better than Studio City Ih.

Shares of Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.78. Studio City Ih shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 255 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on MSC

Studio City Ih Trading Down 2.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $593.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Studio City Ih Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited NYSE: MSC is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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