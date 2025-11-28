Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.50. Studio City Ih shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 864 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Studio City Ih has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Studio City Ih Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $722.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of -0.17.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City Ih had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

About Studio City Ih

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

