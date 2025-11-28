Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Studio City Ih logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped up: Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) opened at $3.50 after closing at $3.28 and last traded at $3.43, but the move occurred on light volume of just 864 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative — Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a Sell (D-) and MarketBeat shows a consensus Sell rating for the stock.
  • Fundamentals remain weak: the company reported quarterly EPS of -$0.10, a negative ROE (-10.36%) and net margin (-10.13%), and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, while the 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$4.00) sit above the current price.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.50. Studio City Ih shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 864 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Studio City Ih has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSC

Studio City Ih Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $722.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of -0.17.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City Ih had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

About Studio City Ih

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Studio City Ih Right Now?

Before you consider Studio City Ih, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Studio City Ih wasn't on the list.

While Studio City Ih currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Nvidia x 1,000,000
Nvidia x 1,000,000
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines