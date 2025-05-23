Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session's volume of 8,166 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.85.

Get MSC alerts: Sign Up

Studio City International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.17.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $161.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Studio City International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Studio City International wasn't on the list.

While Studio City International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here