Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Shares of Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session's volume of 7,029 shares.The stock last traded at $20.27 and had previously closed at $20.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUBCY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Subsea 7 from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Subsea 7 Stock Up 0.9%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 SA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Subsea 7's previous dividend of $0.28. Subsea 7's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.25%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

