SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Shares of SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $17.00. SUMCO shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Get SUMCO alerts: Sign Up

SUMCO Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $672.11 million for the quarter. SUMCO had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

About SUMCO

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SUMCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SUMCO wasn't on the list.

While SUMCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here