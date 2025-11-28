SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $16.1450. SUMCO shares last traded at $16.1450, with a volume of 225 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SUOPY shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of SUMCO to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SUMCO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SUMCO presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

SUMCO Trading Up 7.3%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 179.39 and a beta of 1.23.

About SUMCO

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

