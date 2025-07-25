Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session's volume of 6,637 shares.The stock last traded at $12.62 and had previously closed at $12.83.

Sumitomo Chemcl Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemcl Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

