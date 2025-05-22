Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. 293,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,186. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,334 shares of the bank's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

