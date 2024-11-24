Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 3,645 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,015 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $151.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

