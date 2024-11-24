Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $14,991,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at $51,252,400.80. The trade was a 22.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,693 shares of company stock valued at $27,311,345 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business's 50 day moving average price is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Read More

