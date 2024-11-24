Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 5,045 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 131.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $552,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Oracle by 97.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,242,647 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $532,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16,023.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,083 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $351,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5,853.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $219,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised Oracle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised Oracle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $169.52.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $192.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50-day moving average is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.41. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

