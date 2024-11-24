Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 7,804 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,035 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.91. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 39.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.07.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

