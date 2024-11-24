Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,872 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 78,947 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,567 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,751 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.88.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $726.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business's fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. Insiders own 45.58% of the company's stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

