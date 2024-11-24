Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $33.68 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,427 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 70,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,625 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 10,714 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 408,529 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $68,302,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.56.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,795 shares of company stock valued at $34,673,866. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

GOOG stock opened at $166.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.10 and a 200-day moving average of $171.86. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here