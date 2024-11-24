Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,529,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,331,925 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $138,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,898 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $151,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,152 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $383,532,000 after purchasing an additional 897,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,848,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 831,975 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

WFC opened at $75.96 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $76.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $252.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

