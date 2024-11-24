Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $7.97 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $590.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The business's 50-day moving average price is $582.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

