Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,162 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $765,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company's stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the company's stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 100,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.17 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $160.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $175.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

