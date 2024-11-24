Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,169 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after purchasing an additional 146,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,307,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,798,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business's fifty day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil's dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

