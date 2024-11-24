Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 1,822 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Linde alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,975 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 28.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 185,903 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $93,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $454.78 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $396.07 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The stock's 50 day moving average is $468.54 and its 200-day moving average is $453.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 36.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linde, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linde wasn't on the list.

While Linde currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here