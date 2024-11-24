Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 3,865 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,423 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.50.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $176.95 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $312.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from AbbVie's previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.28%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

