Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 78,873 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,258 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 78,873 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 1.3% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AON worth $50,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $362.06.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $386.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $389.21.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON's payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

