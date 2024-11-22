Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $14.58. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 98,172 shares changing hands.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $730.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,115 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $30,688.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,158 shares in the company, valued at $524,652.58. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $578,221.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,464.55. This represents a 31.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,720 shares of company stock worth $694,763. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,457 shares of the company's stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 7.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 577,337 shares of the company's stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,834 shares of the company's stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,980,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sun Country Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sun Country Airlines wasn't on the list.

While Sun Country Airlines currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here